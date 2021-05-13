Triumph Group (TGI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect Triumph Group to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:TGI opened at $14.82 on Thursday. Triumph Group has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $19.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $814.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 3.23.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

In related news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $155,447.46. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

