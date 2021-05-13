Trollcoin Market Cap Tops $4.58 Million (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $7,709.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 238.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,202.45 or 0.99723747 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00046836 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00011690 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.74 or 0.00208411 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000919 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

