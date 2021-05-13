TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.10 million.

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $431.78 million, a PE ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.38.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRUE shares. TheStreet cut TrueCar from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of TrueCar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of TrueCar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.08.

In other TrueCar news, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $40,496.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,799.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,860 shares of company stock valued at $215,097 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

