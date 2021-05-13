TrueDeck Achieves Market Cap of $415,337.70 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 13th. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $415,337.70 and approximately $26,881.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00087030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00019684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $511.71 or 0.01029419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00066972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00110197 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00059209 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TrueDeck (TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

