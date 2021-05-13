TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Price Reaches $0.0064 on Exchanges

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. In the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded down 28.6% against the dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $15.14 million and approximately $290,588.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TrueFeedBack (CRYPTO:TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

