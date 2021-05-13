TrueFi Achieves Market Cap of $49.32 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. TrueFi has a total market cap of $49.32 million and $7.68 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000718 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00085750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00019092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $507.52 or 0.01039003 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00067748 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00111624 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00059874 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

