Truist Boosts MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target to $32.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Truist from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.59% from the company’s previous close.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

NASDAQ MCFT traded up $3.13 on Thursday, hitting $32.19. 1,648,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,999. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.22. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39. The company has a market cap of $609.97 million, a PE ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,356,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,063,000 after acquiring an additional 217,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,543,000 after acquiring an additional 85,984 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,622,000 after buying an additional 121,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 20,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1,288.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 265,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.