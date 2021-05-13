Truist Financial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 13,154 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 918% compared to the average volume of 1,292 call options.

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 274.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.19.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

