Truist Lowers Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Price Target to $29.00

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Truist from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.78% from the company’s previous close.

PSNL has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Personalis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,216. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $796.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.71. Personalis has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $98,517.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,194.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,951 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Personalis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 150,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 42,355 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Personalis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Personalis in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

