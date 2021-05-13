Truist Trims BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Target Price to $85.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price target cut by Truist from $95.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 90.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.59. 117,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,212. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $162.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $556,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 104,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,606.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $514,325.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,050,618.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

