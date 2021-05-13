TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Given New GBX 290 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.23% from the stock’s current price.

LON:TTG opened at GBX 249.50 ($3.26) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £436.20 million and a PE ratio of 308.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 234.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 214.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.25. TT Electronics has a 12 month low of GBX 159 ($2.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 285 ($3.72).

In related news, insider Mark Hoad sold 17,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total value of £36,596.70 ($47,813.82).

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

