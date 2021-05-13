Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) a $38.00 Price Target

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has been given a $38.00 price target by Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.92.

Get Methanex alerts:

MEOH stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,915. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Methanex has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 2.20.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Methanex will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at $2,850,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Methanex by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Methanex by 30,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter valued at about $2,260,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Methanex by 10.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.