Tudor Pickering Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC decreased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$3.70 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.18.

Birchcliff Energy stock traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$3.23. 1,383,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,067. The stock has a market capitalization of C$858.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.04 and a 1 year high of C$3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.45.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$158.28 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

