Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21 million-$25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TUFN shares. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.14.

TUFN traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $8.00. 519,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,389. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.41. The company has a market cap of $259.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.94. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

