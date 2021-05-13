TUI (LON:TUI) Receives “Reduce” Rating from Numis Securities

TUI (LON:TUI)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reissued by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 321 ($4.19) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 20.70% from the stock’s current price.

TUI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on TUI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on TUI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. TUI has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 260.25 ($3.40).

Get TUI alerts:

LON TUI traded down GBX 13.70 ($0.18) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 404.80 ($5.29). 3,593,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,059,343. The stock has a market cap of £4.45 billion and a PE ratio of -0.72. TUI has a 52 week low of GBX 242.40 ($3.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 628.89 ($8.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 397.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 399.52.

In other TUI news, insider Friedrich Joussen sold 395,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45), for a total value of £1,951,408.68 ($2,549,527.93).

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.