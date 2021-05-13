Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was downgraded by equities researchers at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TRQ. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Shares of TRQ stock traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.02. 131,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,846. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.12.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the period.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.