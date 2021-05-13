Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Shares Down 11.1%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ)’s stock price traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$22.24 and last traded at C$22.24. 192,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 367,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.02.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities restated a “na” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.64.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.29. The company has a market cap of C$4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.40.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$528.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.