TurtleCoin (TRTL) Market Capitalization Achieves $24.83 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 13th. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $24.83 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 32.5% against the dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 101,163,948,996 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.