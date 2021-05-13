Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $78 million-$81 million.

TUYA traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 471,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,608. Tuya has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TUYA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tuya in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tuya in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

