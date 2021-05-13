Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.56 Million

Equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will report $294.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $292.65 million to $298.32 million. Tyler Technologies posted sales of $271.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.67.

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total transaction of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,146 shares of company stock valued at $29,364,248 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 8,700.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TYL stock opened at $388.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 85.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $319.58 and a twelve month high of $479.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.28.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

