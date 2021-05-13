Tyman (LON:TYMN) Given New GBX 530 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Tyman (LON:TYMN) had its target price lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 530 ($6.92) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TYMN. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on shares of Tyman in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Tyman from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

TYMN opened at GBX 480.50 ($6.28) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 408.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 350.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £942.94 million and a P/E ratio of 25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.31, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Tyman has a one year low of GBX 147.40 ($1.93) and a one year high of GBX 490 ($6.40).

In other news, insider Jo Hallas sold 78,536 shares of Tyman stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.60), for a total transaction of £336,919.44 ($440,187.41).

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

