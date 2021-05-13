Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Raised to $89.00 at Barclays

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $83.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.43.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.95. 25,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,449. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $80.71.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 69,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.