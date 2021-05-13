U Network (UUU) Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. One U Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, U Network has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. U Network has a total market capitalization of $8.28 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About U Network

U Network (UUU) is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official website is u.network . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

U Network Coin Trading

