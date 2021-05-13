U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,968 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 46,532 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,773,000 after buying an additional 366,435 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,905,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $59.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.38. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $62.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,153 shares of company stock valued at $16,468,384 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

