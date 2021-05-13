U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Barrington Research

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $130.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on USPH. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday.

USPH traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.36. The stock had a trading volume of 393 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,939. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.73. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $139,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $553,800.00. Insiders have sold 13,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,622 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,717,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,862,000 after buying an additional 87,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,483,000 after buying an additional 82,171 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,902,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 371,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,640,000 after purchasing an additional 49,718 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

