Ubisoft Entertainment’s (UBSFY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

UBSFY traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 863,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,176. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -644.50 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $21.34.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.