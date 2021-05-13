UBS Group Lowers Athene (NYSE:ATH) to Neutral

Athene (NYSE:ATH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of ATH traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.35. The company had a trading volume of 22,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,453. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Athene has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $63.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Athene will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athene news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 207.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.