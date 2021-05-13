UBS Group Reiterates €100.00 Price Target for Vinci (EPA:DG)

Vinci (EPA:DG) received a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vinci has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €100.00 ($117.65).

Shares of EPA DG opened at €94.17 ($110.79) on Thursday. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($104.47). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €90.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is €85.33.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

