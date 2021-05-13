UDG Healthcare (LON:UDG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

UDG Healthcare (LON:UDG) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,023 ($13.37) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 880 ($11.50). Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.39% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UDG Healthcare from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. UDG Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 945.60 ($12.35).

UDG stock opened at GBX 1,019 ($13.31) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 832.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 790.32. UDG Healthcare has a one year low of GBX 570 ($7.45) and a one year high of GBX 1,037 ($13.55).

In other news, insider Myles Lee bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 772 ($10.09) per share, with a total value of £38,600 ($50,431.15). Also, insider Shane Cooke bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 762 ($9.96) per share, for a total transaction of £95,250 ($124,444.73).

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

