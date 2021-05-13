UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UDG Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UDHCF stock remained flat at $$11.63 during trading on Thursday. 57,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,725. UDG Healthcare has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.92.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

