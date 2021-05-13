UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

UDHCF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UDG Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank cut UDG Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UDG Healthcare stock remained flat at $$11.63 during midday trading on Thursday. UDG Healthcare has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

