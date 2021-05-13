Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Earns Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ULE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Ultra Electronics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,365.63 ($30.91).

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

Shares of ULE stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,032 ($26.55). 62,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,452. Ultra Electronics has a 52-week low of GBX 1,835 ($23.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19). The stock has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,045.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,041.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In other Ultra Electronics news, insider Simon Pryce bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,000 ($26.13) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($65,325.32).

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.