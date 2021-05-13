Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Stock Position Increased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 773,155 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Umpqua worth $13,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 54,988 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the third quarter valued at $179,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Umpqua has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

