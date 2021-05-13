Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.71

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$14.71 and last traded at C$14.52, with a volume of 150705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.68.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$12.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Uni-Select from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Uni-Select from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$11.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.07.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$614.61 million and a PE ratio of -15.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$477.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$466.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uni-Select Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select Company Profile (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.