Unido EP 24 Hour Volume Reaches $223,353.00 (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges. Unido EP has a total market cap of $6.43 million and $223,353.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unido EP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.27 or 0.00619335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00080683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.74 or 0.00237030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.45 or 0.01092783 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $591.68 or 0.01181077 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,923,489 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.