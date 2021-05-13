UniLend Reaches One Day Volume of $4.88 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. UniLend has a market capitalization of $31.24 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded down 16% against the dollar. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00002787 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00085257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00019262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.22 or 0.01018915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00065389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00109766 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00059176 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,834,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

