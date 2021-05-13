Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.07

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.07 per share by the railroad operator on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97.

Union Pacific has raised its dividend by 56.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of UNP traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.18. 1,905,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,333. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $147.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.67 and a 200-day moving average of $209.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.05.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

