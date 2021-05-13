Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.07

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.07 per share by the railroad operator on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97.
Union Pacific has raised its dividend by 56.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of UNP traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.18. 1,905,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,333. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $147.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.67 and a 200-day moving average of $209.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.05.
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
