Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €29.50 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UN01. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €30.30 ($35.65) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €28.96 ($34.07).

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of ETR UN01 opened at €30.40 ($35.76) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.40. Uniper has a 52-week low of €24.32 ($28.61) and a 52-week high of €32.18 ($37.86). The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.27.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.