uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of uniQure in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.12) EPS.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%. uniQure’s quarterly revenue was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QURE. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. uniQure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $31.97 on Thursday. uniQure has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $71.45. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $188,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,619.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $473,504 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,855,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,303,000 after purchasing an additional 477,408 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in uniQure by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after acquiring an additional 701,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in uniQure by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,394,000 after acquiring an additional 98,261 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in uniQure by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 704,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in uniQure by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,565,000 after acquiring an additional 43,012 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

