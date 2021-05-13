United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $803,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in United Airlines by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $51.01 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.57) earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

