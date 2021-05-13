United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Position Increased by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 185.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 713,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,491 shares during the quarter. United Airlines accounts for 2.3% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of United Airlines worth $41,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in United Airlines by 875.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of UAL stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.60. The company had a trading volume of 190,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,621,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company’s revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $601,469.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.