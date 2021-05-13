United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will report earnings of $2.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.85. United Parcel Service posted earnings of $2.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year earnings of $10.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $11.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $12.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $210.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

