United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Posted by on May 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will report earnings of $2.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.85. United Parcel Service posted earnings of $2.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year earnings of $10.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $11.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $12.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $210.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Parcel Service (UPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.