Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.610-1.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,340. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

