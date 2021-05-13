Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.870-0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $153 million-$163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.84 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UEIC shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $46.57 on Thursday. Universal Electronics has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $65.02. The company has a market cap of $641.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.22.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $156.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.61 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,500 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $155,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,250 shares of company stock valued at $867,188 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

