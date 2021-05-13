Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.870-0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $153 million-$163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.84 million.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UEIC shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.
Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $46.57 on Thursday. Universal Electronics has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $65.02. The company has a market cap of $641.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.22.
In other Universal Electronics news, Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,500 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $155,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,250 shares of company stock valued at $867,188 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.
About Universal Electronics
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.
