Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

Universal Logistics stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.15. 25,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,464. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $703.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Universal Logistics has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.94%. Equities analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 19.72%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ULH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Universal Logistics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

