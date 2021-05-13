Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.15. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 92,746 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 69.56% and a negative net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Universal Security Instruments by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 899.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 50,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

