UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Hits $0.0096 on Top Exchanges

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $12.75 million and $3.20 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00087757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00020156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.54 or 0.01042602 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00067229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00110414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00060103 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP is a coin. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,332,878,350 coins. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.