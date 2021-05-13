Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.04 Million

Analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will post sales of $75.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.20 million and the lowest is $74.80 million. Upland Software posted sales of $71.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year sales of $305.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $304.80 million to $305.63 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $312.48 million, with estimates ranging from $294.90 million to $321.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPLD. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Upland Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,450.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 277,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $526,120.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,038 shares of company stock worth $2,805,665 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,851,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,360,000 after buying an additional 30,333 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 32.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,038,000 after buying an additional 345,778 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 716.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,261,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,551,000 after buying an additional 1,107,385 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 10.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,220,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,616,000 after buying an additional 118,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth about $37,647,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $40.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

