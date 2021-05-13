uPlexa Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,050.00 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. One uPlexa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, uPlexa has traded 41.8% lower against the US dollar. uPlexa has a market cap of $2.24 million and $13,050.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get uPlexa alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000104 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About uPlexa

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for uPlexa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for uPlexa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.