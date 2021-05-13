Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s stock price dropped 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $83.33 and last traded at $83.62. Approximately 72,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,393,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.82.

UPST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.56.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.78.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. Upstart’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,253,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 130.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,361,000 after buying an additional 335,850 shares during the period. Founders Fund IV Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $20,922,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $11,206,000.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

